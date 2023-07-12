WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kuwait to distribute 100,000 Quran copies in Sweden
The decision by the Kuwaiti government comes in the wake of the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden which sparked international outrage.
Kuwait to distribute 100,000 Quran copies in Sweden
Concerns are growing over continued desecration of the Quran. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 12, 2023

Kuwait will print 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish, the authorities say. The copies will be distributed in Sweden.

The Kuwaiti government says the aim of the project is to emphasise Islamic principles and values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all human beings, the state news agency Kuna reports.

The General Authority for the Care of Printing and Publishing the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) and their Sciences made the announcement following a directive by prime minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Preparations were ongoing for the printing of the copies of the Quran and ''their distribution in the Kingdom of Sweden,” the Chairman of the printing authority, Dr Fahad Al-Daihani, said.

Quran burning

He said the Kuwaiti government decision was to emphasise ''tolerance'' and the true teachings of Islam.

The move comes in the wake of growing concerns over the burning of copies of the Quran in some European countries with the latest incidents in Sweden and Germany.

The incidents have sparked international condemnation and outrage as well as diplomatic backlash.

The United Nations Human Rights Council is due to vote on the issue of religious hatred on Wednesday after Pakistan proposed a draft resolution condemning the desecration of the Quran and demanding countries to take action to stop it.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us