UN adopts resolution condemning Quran burning
The draft resolution presented by Pakistan was adopted despite opposition from Western countries including the UK and the US
Muslim states including Iran and Pakistan have said desecration of the Quran amounted to inciting religious hatred and called for accountability. / Photo: AA
July 12, 2023

The UN Human Rights Council has condemned recent attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, despite Western countries' votes against the resolution.

The draft resolution was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The resolution, which calls for condemnation of attacks targeting the Quran and described them as "acts of religious hatred," was put to vote by the 47-member council.

The resolution was adopted with 28 countries voting in favour, 12 countries voting against it, and 7 countries abstaining at the 53rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Failed opposition

Countries that voted in favour of the resolution included Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Cameroon, China, Ivory Coast, Cuba, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Belgium, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Romania, the UK, and the US voted against the resolution.

Türkiye does not have the right to vote, as it has observer status at the UN Human Rights Council.

Also, the UK, US and some European Union member countries rejected condemning the burning of the Quran during an urgent debate Tuesday at the UN Human Rights Council over the rising number of attacks against the Muslim holy book.

