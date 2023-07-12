AFRICA
More than 3 million people have fled their homes since the war in Sudan broke out on April 15, 2023.
More than 3 million people have fled Sudan unrest: UN
Projections show that at least 2.2 million people in Sudan are internally displaced, while more than 650,000 have fled to other countries.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
More than 3 million people have now fled their homes due to the unrest in Sudan.

The displacements are either in internal or external. Those seeking refuge externally have fled into the neighbouring countries, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“We have surpassed the 3 million figure of people displaced due to the conflict in Sudan. This is more than a figure. These are people who have been uprooted, fleeing for their lives," Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the UN's International Organization for Migration, told AFP.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15 after the country’s army and the paramilitary forces fell out ahead of a return to civilian democracy.

