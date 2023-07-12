More than 3 million people have now fled their homes due to the unrest in Sudan.

The displacements are either in internal or external. Those seeking refuge externally have fled into the neighbouring countries, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“We have surpassed the 3 million figure of people displaced due to the conflict in Sudan. This is more than a figure. These are people who have been uprooted, fleeing for their lives," Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the UN's International Organization for Migration, told AFP.

The war in Sudan broke out on April 15 after the country’s army and the paramilitary forces fell out ahead of a return to civilian democracy.