30 people killed in Côte d'Ivoire floods
Floods in Côte d'Ivoire have claimed the lives of at least 30 people, according to government records.
Abidjan is one of the regions that has been affected by the recent floods in Côte d'Ivoire. Photo: AA / AA
July 12, 2023

Thirty people have died in Côte d'Ivoire over the past three months in floods triggered by an exceptionally strong rainy season.

The country's economic capital Abidjan has been particularly hit, recording 22 deaths, spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The authorities will step up "pre-deployment" of rescue services in at-risk areas and pursue a programme to demolish illegally-built shanty homes there, he said.

Last year's rainy season claimed 19 lives.

