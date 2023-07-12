Thirty people have died in Côte d'Ivoire over the past three months in floods triggered by an exceptionally strong rainy season.

The country's economic capital Abidjan has been particularly hit, recording 22 deaths, spokesperson Amadou Coulibaly said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The authorities will step up "pre-deployment" of rescue services in at-risk areas and pursue a programme to demolish illegally-built shanty homes there, he said.

Last year's rainy season claimed 19 lives.