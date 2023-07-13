AFRICA
Five people arrested over mass shooting in South Africa
Police in South Africa say the mass shooting suspects, who are in custody, are aged between 21 and 31.
Gunmen killed six people in Eastern Cape Province, South Africa on July 11, 2023. Photo: AA / AA
July 13, 2023

Police in South Africa have arrested five people in connection with a mass shooting that left six people dead and four wounded in the Eastern Cape Province on Tuesday.

On Thursday, police spokesperson, Priscilla Naidu, said the suspects aged 21 to 31 years have been detained and will soon appear in court to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

The gunmen entered a yard in a property in the township of KwaNobuhle near the town of Kariega and started shooting at people on Tuesday night, police said in a statement.

Five men and one woman died as a result, while three men and a woman were wounded.

Mass shootings have become more frequent in South Africa.

In July 2022, fourteen people were killed at a bar in the township of Soweto near Johannesburg. Police said the attackers used high-caliber firearms and sprayed bullets indiscriminately.

