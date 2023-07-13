AFRICA
South Africa’s top court orders Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment
Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa's fourth president between 2009 and 2018, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court in June 2021.
South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, was released from prison in September 2021 under medical parole. / Photo: AP
July 13, 2023

South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Jacob Zuma be taken back to prison.

In June 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court, but was released on medical grounds in September after spending only three months in custody.

On Thursday, the apex court ruled Zuma was unlawfully freed from prison, and he should, therefore, return to prison to complete his remaining sentence of 12 months.

Series of appeals

In November 2022, the Supreme Court of Appeal found that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), through its head Arthur Fraser, had illegally released Zuma from custody, citing medical parole.

The DCS had challenged the High Court’s decision made in December 2021, which ordered Zuma’s return to prison.

After the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s verdict in November last year, DCS filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court.

Unanimous decision

In a unanimous verdict, read out by Judge Tati Makgoka on Thursday, the apex court ruled that Zuma’s medical parole was unlawful, and the former president must be taken back to prison.

Zuma received a 15-month sentence after he ignored instructions to participate in a corruption inquiry in 2021.

The Constitutional Court’s decision brings to an end a long series of appeals filed by DCS in efforts to keep 81-year-old Zuma free.

Zuma served as South Africa's fourth president between 2009 and 2018.

