The Sudanese government has welcomed its neighbouring nations’ resolutions seeking to bring to an end the ongoing war.

During a summit in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Thursday, the neighbouring countries agreed to establish a ministerial mechanism to stop the fighting in Sudan.

“It has been agreed on establishing a ministerial mechanism that will convene for its first meeting in Chad to set an executive action plan to stop the fighting and to reach a comprehensive settlement to the crisis in Sudan,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in a statement.

Responding to the revelation, Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said: “The Government of Sudan welcomes the outcomes of the summit of Sudan’s neighbouring countries… We also extend our thanks to the neighbouring countries of Sudan that have expressed positions supportive of the security and stability of Sudan.”

The transitional council further said it “affirms its keenness to work with all parties seeking to stop the war and restore security and tranquility throughout our beloved country.”

Ready to stop war

The council, which is allied to the Sudanese military, said it is ready to stop warfare immediately “if the rebel militia commits itself to stop attacking homes, neighbourhoods, civilian objects, government facilities, blocking roads and looting.”

During the Cairo summit, participants asked the rival parties and other nations to “respect Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The summit was attended by El-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir.

Also in attendance were Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby, Libya's Presidential Council Chairperson Mohamed al-Menfi and Faustin-Archange Touadera, the President of the Central African Republic.

SAF versus RSF

The war in Sudan, which broke out on April 15, pits the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Al-Burhan and Dagalo fell out over control as the country prepared for a return to civilian democracy.

At least 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million others displaced since the war erupted, according to Sudanese government agencies.