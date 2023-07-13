Wrapping up the Africa tour, visiting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Zimbabwe on Thursday afternoon and signed 12 memorandums of understanding with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa to boost trade and bilateral ties.

Both Zimbabwe and Iran are under US sanctions.

The Iranian president’s African visit, the first by a leader from his country since a decade ago, follows a visit in June to three Latin American countries also facing US sanctions.

Raisi and Mnangagwa also signed a deal to set up a plant that would manufacture tractors in Zimbabwe.

The Iranian leader also inked cooperation agreements on electricity, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications and research, technology, and science projects.

Welcoming investments

Speaking to journalists after sealing the economic deals with the Iranian president, Mnangagwa said: “We welcome investments in several sectors of our economy.”

The Zimbabwean president, however, did not disclose how much investment his government expected from Iran.

Last week, Iran’s foreign ministry claimed that Iran's trade with Africa will surpass $2 billion this year.

Earlier, during his visit to Uganda on Wednesday, Raisi criticised the West for being selfish and arrogant toward developing countries.

Freedom and independence

In his speech at a joint press conference with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe, he said there was a need for Western countries to recognise the independence and freedom of other countries.

Raisi arrived in Kenya on Wednesday, commencing his highly anticipated Africa trip.

After meeting with Kenyan leader William Ruto, the two leaders announced revitalising their diplomatic bonds by inking new agreements.

Speaking during a joint media briefing in Nairobi televised nationwide, Raisi said: “The African continent is a continent of capacity and opportunity. Kenya boasts great capacities and we, as Iran, also want to exchange in those capacities by contributing to our enhancement in bilateral relations.”