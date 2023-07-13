AFRICA
Nigerian leader plans $10 monthly stipend for poor families
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says the $10 monthly stipend will help poor households survive tough economic times.
Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's 16th president on May 29, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has announced his government's plan to pay $10 a month to poor households to ease the growing hardship caused by the scrapping of subsidies on petrol.

In a letter to the Nigerian Senate, which was read during Thursday's sitting, Tinubu said 12 million households will benefit from the handout for a period of six months.

The government plans to fund it through an $800 million World Bank loan for which Tinubu is seeking legislators' approval.

“It is expected that the programme will stimulate economic activities in the informal sector and improve nutrition, health, education, and human capital development of beneficiaries’ households,” he said of the social welfare initiative.

Tinubu scrapped the petrol subsidy on his first day in office at the end of May, ending a decades-long programme that made petrol affordable for many but which authorities said was expensive and economically unsustainable.

The subsidies cost the government an estimated $10 billion in 2022.

Rechannelling the funds

He said his government would invest the money usually budgeted for subsidies in other vital projects. However, the end of the subsidy programme more than doubled the price of petrol, resulting in severe hardship for citizens already battling high inflation of 22.4% and where at least 63% of the more than 210 million population face “multidimensional poverty,” according to the national statistics agency.

Tinubu said the planned $10 monthly handout would have “a multiplier effect” on about 60 million individuals, though some Nigerians criticised it as inadequate and unsustainable.

In Kano state, the economic hub of northern Nigeria, traders said the country's cost of living crisis had crashed their returns as sales dwindled and the commodity prices went up.

The cost of transportation has also increased by more than 100% in Kano city since May when the subsidy was scrapped, residents said, as is the case across most parts of Nigeria where most of the residents rely on public transport.

“We don’t sell anything anymore, so how do you expect me to be feeding my family?" asked Yusuf Ibrahim, who sells clothes in the city. “The government is not doing what we elected them to do.”

SOURCE:AP
