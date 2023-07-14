WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN optimistic on eradication of AIDS in seven years
The UN says eastern and southern Africa are some of the regions with strongest progress in tackling AIDS.
UN optimistic on eradication of AIDS in seven years
The UN says with political will and financial resources, AIDS can be eliminated by 2030. Photo: Reuters / Others
July 14, 2023

AIDS can be eradicated by 2030 and there is a clear path that ends it, according to a new UN report.

An estimated 39 million people globally were living with HIV in 2022, UNAIDS said in its latest report.

Some 1.3 million people became newly infected with HIV and 630,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses, according to the report.

"Ending AIDS is a political and financial choice," UNAIDS said. "The countries and leaders who are already following the path are achieving extraordinary results".

Progress has been strongest in the countries and regions that have the most financial investments, such as in eastern and southern Africa where new HIV infections have been reduced by 57% since 2010, according to the report released on Thursday.

Almost one quarter - 23% - of new HIV infections were in Asia and the Pacific where new infections are rising "alarmingly" in some countries.

Steep increases in new infections are continuing in eastern Europe and central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, it said.

These trends are due primarily to a lack of HIV prevention services for marginalized and key populations and the barriers posed by punitive laws and social discrimination, it added.

"There is a definite threat to achieving the end of AIDS by 2030 If we do not close the gaps among all populations," said Angeli Achrekar, Assistant Secretary General and Deputy Executive Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

The report also warned that ending AIDS will not come automatically.

Around 9.2 million people still miss out on treatment, including 660 000 children living with HIV, according to the report.

"There is an opportunity now to end AIDS by increasing political will by investing in a sustainable response to HIV through financing what matters most: evidence-based HIV prevention and treatment, health systems integration, non-discriminatory laws, gender equality, and empowered community networks," it said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us