An opposition member of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo was found dead Thursday in the capital Kinshasa, his party and family members said.

Cherubin Okende, a former transport minister in President Felix Tshisekedi’s government, was found dead in his car with bullet wounds, according to the family.

Congolese Communications Minister and government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the government “learned with horror of the assassination” of Okende.

The president’s office said President Tshisekedi learned with dismay of the “disappearance in tragic conditions” of Okende.

“The head of state conveys his condolences to the family and loved ones of the Honorable Okende. He urges Justice to shed light on this case in order to punish the culprits of this despicable act,” the presidency said on Twitter.

Elections ahead

Okende, 62, acted as the spokesperson for the opposition Together for the Republic party, whose leader, Moise Katumbi, has declared his intention to run in presidential elections set for the end of this year.

He resigned from Tshisekedi’s government last December along with two other ministers who were in the ruling coalition.

Katumbi condemned the death, describing it as “political assassination aimed at silencing us.”

“An independent investigation must be conducted to shed light on what looks like a state crime,” he said.

Reports said Okende went missing earlier on Wednesday. His party said he was kidnapped in the parking lot of the Constitutional Court.

His death comes amid a tense political climate ahead of general elections scheduled in December.