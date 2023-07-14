WORLD
China executes kindergarten teacher for poisoning pupils
The teacher Wang was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in in food served to children.
China kindergartens have seen several attacks in recent years. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 14, 2023

A court in central China says a Chinese kindergarten teacher who poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed.

A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo on Friday said Wang Yun’s sentence was carried out on Thursday.

Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Pre-school Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague identified only by the surname Sun over “student management.”

While other students recovered fairly quickly, one student, identified only by the surname Wang, died from multiple organ failure after 10 months of treatment, the notice said.

Revenge?

A high-school dropout, Wang had previously poisoned her husband with the same substance bought online two years ago. He survived with mild injuries.

While Wang's motivation was presented as revenge, it wasn't clear if she had intended to kill or merely sicken her husband and the students.

She was initially convicted to nine months in prison for deliberate harm, but the sentence was later converted to death.

Wang's appeal was rejected by the court and she was taken to an execution ground and put to death.

SOURCE:AP
