Sudan has restored communication in its war-torn capital, Khartoum, after residents reported a blackout that lasted for several hours as the army and paramilitary forces waged intense battles across the city.

Residents woke up on Friday to an outage of internet and mobile phone connections, AFP news agency reported quoting residents.

The source of the malfunction was not clear, though mobile and internet networks were restored by the afternoon, it added.

Columns of black smoke were seen rising near army headquarters in the centre of Khartoum throughout the day as well as in the city's south.

Fighter jets and drones

Witnesses said there were "clashes using all kinds of weapons".

In the twin city of Omdurman, just across the Nile River, fighter jets and drones were seen flying overhead.

"Violent clashes" shook the capital, witnesses told AFP over the phone.

Since mid-April, the forces army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people across Sudan, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, with the worst fighting taking place in Khartoum and the western Darfur region.

More than 1.7 million Khartoum residents have been forced to flee continuous air strikes, tanks and fighters on the streets and rampant looting, according to the United Nations.