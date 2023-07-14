AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Sudan restores communication in Khartoum as fighting rages
Residents woke up on Friday to an outage of internet and mobile phone connection.
Sudan restores communication in Khartoum as fighting rages
The army has been trying to make gains against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). / Photo: Reuters
July 14, 2023

Sudan has restored communication in its war-torn capital, Khartoum, after residents reported a blackout that lasted for several hours as the army and paramilitary forces waged intense battles across the city.

Residents woke up on Friday to an outage of internet and mobile phone connections, AFP news agency reported quoting residents.

The source of the malfunction was not clear, though mobile and internet networks were restored by the afternoon, it added.

Columns of black smoke were seen rising near army headquarters in the centre of Khartoum throughout the day as well as in the city's south.

Fighter jets and drones

Witnesses said there were "clashes using all kinds of weapons".

In the twin city of Omdurman, just across the Nile River, fighter jets and drones were seen flying overhead.

"Violent clashes" shook the capital, witnesses told AFP over the phone.

Since mid-April, the forces army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting has killed at least 3,000 people across Sudan, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, with the worst fighting taking place in Khartoum and the western Darfur region.

More than 1.7 million Khartoum residents have been forced to flee continuous air strikes, tanks and fighters on the streets and rampant looting, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us