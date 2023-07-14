SPORTS
Boxing legend Mayweather backs Zimbabwe's president re-election
Floyd Mayweather met President Emmerson Mnangagwa a day after attending a campaign event of the ruling Zanu PF party.
Floyd Mayweather / Photo: Reuters
July 14, 2023

Floyd Mayweather has endorsed Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election bid, terming it as a "great cause".

Mayweather met the president on Friday at State House in the capital Harare and afterwards told journalists that the Mnangagwa "is unbelievable".

"He's for the people and I told him he has my support 100%. So we need to vote him back in when it's for a great cause and when it's for the people," he said.

The 46-year-old American former boxer arrived in Harare on Thursday in his “motherland tour” and attended a political campaign event of the ruling Zanu PF party.

Mayweather was scheduled to leave for South Africa on Friday. He said his visit to Zimbabwe was "about giving back to the people."

"I'm happy to be here. I want to call Zimbabwe one of my homes," he added.

President Mnangagwa is seeking a second and final term in next month's general election amid an economic crisis that has been characterised by high inflation and a plunging currency.

It will see him go up against a familiar rival, Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, whom he narrowly defeated in the 2018 elections.

