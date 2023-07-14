A Nigerian Air Force plane has crashed in the north central state of Benue during a routine training exercise

Its two crew members survived after safely ejecting from the plane and are under observation at a military hospital, the air force director of information Edward Gabkwet said on Friday.

No loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact was reported, he added.

Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar has formed a team to investigate the cause of the crash.

Nigeria has in recent years witnessed several military aircraft crashes - some of them deadly.

In 2021, a military plane crashed near a runway in the capital Abuja on its way to rescue people who had been kidnapped.

All seven passengers on board died and the air force blamed the crash on engine failure.