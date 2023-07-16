AFRICA
Madagascar's whale festival underway in Sainte-Marie island
The annual event, which celebrates whales, aims at promoting tourism and the blue economy on the Big Island.
Whales are regularly spotted off the coast of Madagascar. PHOTO /AA / Others
July 16, 2023

The whale festival in Madagascar is underway in the northeastern Sainte-Marie island where the marine mammals are known to breed.

The festival, locally known as Zagnaharibe, marks the annual appearance of whales near the island.

"It promotes the whales which choose the warm waters of the Indian Ocean to reproduce and raise their offspring," according to the National Tourist Office.

Currently on its seventh edition, it started on Saturday and will run until June 23. President Andry Rajoelina attended the official opening ceremony.

The festival is both a cultural and touristic event - bringing together the locals and tourists to admire the whales and honour local cultures and traditions. It also emphasizes the protection of whales.

'One million tourists'

“Tourism is the main source of foreign currency for our island. Thus, we must ensure that the place where the calves live is preserved,” said Ravonty Tena Luc, a local official.

Several sporting, cultural and tourist events are scheduled during the festival. Watching tours have been organised for tourists to allow them to observe whales making outings on the waters.

Since the opening of air borders after the Covid-19 health crisis, the Big Island has relied on tourism to revive its economy. The ministry of tourism expects one million tourists for the period 2023 – 2028.

