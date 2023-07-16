By Staff Reporter

Scorching temperatures are being witnessed across the Asia, northern Africa, Europe and the US as people try ways to cool off.

Morocco, Egypt and Algeria have recorded some of the highest temperatures in Africa. Both countries are experiencing sweltering conditions amid public health concerns.

People have been crowding beaches in southern Europe and America where record-breaking temperatures are expected in the coming days.

Authorities have advised for more consumption of water and for people to avoid alcohol and coffee which are dehydrating.

In Italy, the authorities have advised people to take particular care of the elderly because of the high temperatures.

Palestinians in Gaza have been heading to beach to cool off while parents have been drenching children with water from hose pipes amid the heat wave.

The intense heat is making life more difficult for poor families living in makeshift houses.

More than 2.3 million people are packed in Gaza strip. The al-Nasr neighborhood has people living in makeshift houses and cannot afford cooling devices. Many residents stay outdoors and look for water to cope with the heat.

India's Allahabad region has been the hottest in the country. Men have been after applying mud on their bodies to cool themselves off on the banks of the river Ganges.

The temperature in Allahabad is expected to reach 44 degree Celsius (111.2 degree Fahrenheit), according to India's metrological department website.

Experts say the heatwave sweeping through many countries around the world is a clear sign of the threats of global warming.