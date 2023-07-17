By Charles Mgbolu

An emotional Gbakara has thanked fans after winning the eighth edition of the singing reality show 'Nigerian Idols'.

The show is a fiercely competitive talent hunt that sees thousands of applicants go through tough auditions and singing battles before getting to perform at the live event.

Gbakara, 26, defeated Precious Mac, 22, in a tense final, taking home the N100 million ($129,000 USD) grand prize cash and a brand new car. The prize also includes a music record deal and a video shoot.

Vocal range

Fans have celebrated Gbakara and Mac on social media, calling their vocal ranges remarkable.

Show organisers also announced the news on the live stage and online in a festival of fireworks.

The show’s finale featured captivating group performances by all the contestants for this year's event, alongside the judges D’banj, Simi, and Obi Asika, who are accomplished stars in the Nigerian entertainment sector.

The show, which ran for ten weeks, from April 23 to July 16, was hosted by Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa.

Nigerian Idols is a popular singing contest across the continent with millions of fans following the programme online.

Africa Magic (MultiChoice) which is behind the production is also the producer of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, the largest film and television awards on the continent and a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Idols’ franchise also produces Idols South Africa which is also broadcast across the continent.