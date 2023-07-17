TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Putin wants continuation of Black Sea grain deal: President Erdogan
Despite the pause in Moscow's involvement in the Black Sea grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is interested in the agreement's continuation.
Putin wants continuation of Black Sea grain deal: President Erdogan
President Erdogan said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will discuss the deal over the phone, expressing hope that it will continue "without interruption."  / Photo: AA
July 17, 2023

Despite halting Moscow's participation in the Black Sea grain deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants the agreement to continue.

"Despite the statement today, I believe that Russian President Putin wants this humanitarian bridge to continue," Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul before heading to Saudi Arabia for an official visit.

Erdogan's remarks came soon after the Kremlin announced its suspension of the grain deal, which is expiring Monday.

The Ankara-brokered Black Sea grain agreement went down in history as a diplomatic success, Erdogan stressed, adding that Türkiye has always attached importance on the initiative's continuation and has intensified diplomatic efforts to this end.

Erdogan said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will discuss the deal over the phone, expressing hope that it will continue "without interruption."

"Besides, we may take steps via a phone call with Putin without waiting for August," he added.

Previously, Erdogan said Putin is expected to visit Türkiye in August to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

A year ago, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which had been paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began that February.

A Joint Coordination Centre was set up in Istanbul with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us