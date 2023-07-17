Kenya has written to the United Nations (UN), saying the recent protests organised by the opposition have not been peaceful as the global body suggests.

The UN had earlier expressed concern over the excessive use of force by police in managing tax-hike protests.

“While the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the United Nations shares Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) concern for human rights, it is obliged to contest the characterisation of recent events in Kenya as ‘peaceful protests’,” Kenya said in a letter to the UN.

“These events entailed rioting, vandalism and the large-scale destruction of civilian objects, actions incompatible with the principles of peaceful assembly,” the East African nation said.

Kenya also denied that the violent protests in Kenya were widespread, saying the chaos were “confined to a few areas, not representative of the entire country.”

‘Unreliable’ sources

Nairobi further said the UN relied on third-party sources that “lack first-hand experience.”

“Their assertions are often not corroborated by other independent assessments. The use of such information without due diligence raises concerns about the quality and reliability of the data in question,” Kenya said.

On July 14, the UN had written to Kenya over alleged violation of human rights during protests held on July 12 in efforts to pressure the government to withdraw new taxes on fuel and remove a new levy on housing.

At least nine people lost their lives on that day, pushing the protests death toll past 20.

“We call for prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Those responsible must be held to account. Effective measures to prevent further deaths and injuries must be adopted,” OHCHR spokesperson Jeremy Laurance said.

More protests looming

“We appeal for calm and encourage open dialogue to address social, economic and political grievances, with the aim of identifying lasting solutions in the interests of all Kenyans,” he added.

In response to the UN, Kenya says it “endeavours to protect the rights of individuals engaged in peaceful assembly and peaceful protests whilst maintaining public safety.”

“This commitment to peace, democracy and human rights is unwavering,” added the East African nation.

The response comes as Kenya braces for three consecutive days of anti-government protests from Wednesday to Friday this week, even as the clergy and other members of the society appeal for dialogue.