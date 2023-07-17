WORLD
3 MIN READ
Millions will 'pay the price' of Russia's grain deal exit: UN chief
The Black Sea Grain Deal, which has been renewed on three separate occasions, expires on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Millions will 'pay the price' of Russia's grain deal exit: UN chief
The Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Türkiye is a key route for Ukrainian grain destined for different parts of the world. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 17, 2023

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said millions of people facing hunger will “pay the price” of Russia's decision to exit the Ukraine grain deal.

He told reporters at the United Nations headquarters in New York that the move by Moscow will “strike a blow to people in need everywhere.”

“Hundreds of millions of people face hunger and consumers are confronting a global cost of living crisis. They will pay the price,” Guterres said.

‘Deep regret’

The UN chief added that he deeply regretted Russia's decision but added it would not stop the world body's efforts to “facilitate the unimpeded access” to global markets of food and fertilisers from Ukraine and Russia.

“Looking ahead, our goal must continue to be advancing global food security and global food price stability.

“This will remain the focus of my efforts, taking into account the rise in human suffering that will inevitably result from today's decision,” he said.

Guterres lamented that a letter he had sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin last week with a new proposal to keep the initiative alive “went unheeded.”

The letter, the contents of which had not been made public until now, proposed that a subsidiary of Russia's main agricultural bank, whose activities are hampered by sanctions, be reconnected to the global SWIFT banking system.

Russia has long complained that sanctions had hampered its own exports of grain and fertiliser, meaning that its terms for extending the initiative were not being met.

‘Holding humanity hostage’

Guterres noted progress in this area, writing to Putin that “Russian grain trade has reached high export volumes and fertiliser markets are stabilising with Russian exports nearing full recovery.”

Earlier at the UN, US Ambassador Linda Thomas- Greenfield accused Moscow of holding “humanity hostage” by exiting the grain deal.

She said Russia had “dealt another blow to the world's most vulnerable,” just a week after it blocked renewal of a key aid route to Syria that is a lifeline for millions of people living in rebel-held areas of the country.

“This is really another act of cruelty,” Thomas-Greenfield said of the grain deal withdrawal.

“While Russia plays political games, real people will suffer,” she added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us