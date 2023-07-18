By Sylvia Chebet and Mazhun Idris

About 20.5 million children missed out on one or more vaccines delivered through routine immunisation services in 2022 compared to 24.4 million children in 202, according to latest data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

In spite of this improvement, the number remains higher than the 18.4 million children who missed out in 2019 before pandemic-related disruptions, highlighting the need for ongoing catch-up, recovery and system strengthening efforts.

“These data are encouraging, and a tribute to those who have worked so hard to restore life-saving immunisation services after two years of sustained decline in immunization coverage,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“But global and regional averages don’t tell the whole story and mask severe and persistent inequities. When countries and regions lag, children pay the price.”

Zero-dose children

The vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) is used as the global marker for immunisation coverage.

Of the 20.5 million children who missed out on one or more doses of their DTP vaccines in 2022, 14.3 million did not receive a single dose, so-called zero-dose children.

The figure represents an improvement from the 18.1 million zero-dose children in 2021 but remains higher than the 12.9 million children in 2019 before the pandemic.

The pandemic did not create new problems but exacerbated pre-existing problems, WHO’s head of Immunisation Analysis and Insights Naor Bar-Zeev told TRT Afrika.

“It was a bad increase in the number of zero-dose children for example but there was already a very large number of zero dose children before the pandemic. And in fact, the number of Children that were zero dose before the pandemic was about 2 to 1. It's about, well, maybe even closer to 3 to 1 as a result of the pandemic,” Bar-Zeev observes.

Africa's progress

The early stages of recovery in global immunisation have not occurred equally, with the improvement concentrated in a few countries, the data indicates. Countries that had steady, sustained coverage before the pandemic have been better able to stabilise immunisation services since.

The African region, which is lagging behind in its recovery, faces an extra challenge of increasing child population.

“Remember that we have more population to reach now than we had in 2019. Each year the population goes up and we're talking now, four years …. It is like running a race. The finish line keeps moving ahead of us and you still need to make the same, you know, 100 m dash in 10 seconds, but it becomes 110 m or 120 m,” Baar-Zeev explains.

To maintain coverage levels, countries must scale up routine immunization services every year, experts say.

Mend the gaps

The new data indicates that vaccination against measles - one of the most infectious pathogens - has not recovered as well as other vaccines, putting an additional 35.2 million children at risk of measles infection.

As a result, last year, 21.9 million children missed the routine measles vaccination in their first year of life – 2.7 million more than in 2019, while an additional 13.3 million did not receive their second dose.

This places children in under-vaccinated communities at risk of outbreaks. There are about 32 outbreaks of measles are recorded in the world on any given month

“Beneath the positive trend lies a grave warning,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Until more countries mend the gaps in routine immunization coverage, children everywhere will remain at risk of contracting and dying from diseases we can prevent,'' she said.

''Viruses like measles do not recognize borders. Efforts must urgently be strengthened to catch up children who missed their vaccination, while restoring and further improving immunization services from pre-pandemic levels,” Russell added.

The UNICEF chief said the challenge now is reaching those children that were not reached before and after the pandemic.

“Those Children recur every year and every cohort, there are families that are missed, there are communities that are missed, there are Children that are missed and we have to better understand who those Children are, where they reside, what their risk factors are.”

HPV vaccination boost

For the first time, however, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage surpassed pre-pandemic levels. HPV vaccination programmes that began pre-pandemic reached the same number of girls in 2022 than 2019.

However, coverage in 2019 was well below the 90% target, and this has remained true in 2022. Stakeholders are working to expedite recovery of immunisations in all regions and across all vaccine platforms.

Earlier in 2023, WHO and UNICEF, along with Gavi, and other global Immunisation Agenda 2030 partners launched ‘The Big Catch-Up’.

It is a global communications and advocacy push, calling on governments to reach the children who missed vaccinations during the pandemic, restore immunization services to pre-pandemic levels, and strengthen these efforts.