UK prosecutors say former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs' retrial on charges of domestic violence will not go ahead this month.

Giggs, one of the greatest modern-day players in British soccer, was due to go on trial for a second time starting July 31.

He had been accused of assaulting his former girlfriend, Kate Greville, and Greville’s sister, Emma, during an argument at his home outside Manchester in November 2020.

He denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending in August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Mental effect

Two weeks before the scheduled start of the retrial, prosecutor Peter Wright told Manchester Crown Court that the Prosecution Service would not be proceeding with the case because Kate Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence because doing so in the first trial had "taken its toll" on her and her sister.

Chris Daw, who had defended Giggs, said his client was "deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name."

In a 23-year playing career at United, Giggs won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and made 963 appearances.

He stood down as coach of the Wales national team last June, saying he didn’t want the trial to jeopardise preparations for the World Cup that took place in November and December in Qatar.