Authorities in Rwanda have launched a search for ten children who were aboard a boat that capsized in Nyabarongo River in the southern part of the country.

The incident occurred at Mushisiro in Muhanga district at 5pm on Monday

The boat had a total of 14 people including a 41-year-old man who was steering the vessel, when it keeled over.

The man, identified as Jean-Pierre Ndababonye, and three children have since been rescued, police said on Tuesday.

Transporting roofing material

Police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said Nbababonye had rented a boat and asked 13 children to accompany him to a neighbouring village across the river, where they would assist him offload roofing material for sale.

The vessel capsized while en route to Ndaro village in Ngororero district.

“Four people, including Ndababonye, survived. The search for the remaining ten children is ongoing,” Kabera said.

The missing victims are aged between 11 and 15, added the police spokesperson.