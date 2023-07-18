AFRICA
2 MIN READ
10 children missing after boat capsizes in Rwanda
Ten children are missing after a boat they were aboard capsized in southern Rwanda on Monday.
10 children missing after boat capsizes in Rwanda
Four out of 14 occupants of the ill-fated Rwandan boat were rescued, police said. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 18, 2023

Authorities in Rwanda have launched a search for ten children who were aboard a boat that capsized in Nyabarongo River in the southern part of the country.

The incident occurred at Mushisiro in Muhanga district at 5pm on Monday

The boat had a total of 14 people including a 41-year-old man who was steering the vessel, when it keeled over.

The man, identified as Jean-Pierre Ndababonye, and three children have since been rescued, police said on Tuesday.

Transporting roofing material

Police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said Nbababonye had rented a boat and asked 13 children to accompany him to a neighbouring village across the river, where they would assist him offload roofing material for sale.

The vessel capsized while en route to Ndaro village in Ngororero district.

“Four people, including Ndababonye, survived. The search for the remaining ten children is ongoing,” Kabera said.

The missing victims are aged between 11 and 15, added the police spokesperson.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us