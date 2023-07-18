Guinea is suspending exports of more than a dozen agricultural products, including rice and palm oil, for six months to preserve stocks, the government has said.

The measure is unrelated to the end of a grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine that may affect food-importing African nations, an official said.

In a statement received by AFP on Tuesday, the trade ministry warned that anyone who contravenes the ban could pay fines.

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world despite being rich in minerals including iron, bauxite and gold.

About 15 products have been banned from export, including rice, onions, dried and fresh chillies, aubergines, okra, fresh tomatoes, taro, cassava, maize (corn), yams, sweet potatoes and palm oil.

‘Replenish’ reserves

Many West African countries source these products from Guinea.

"We need to replenish our reserves to ensure food sovereignty and social peace," a trade ministry official told AFP.

He said the move was "not at all linked to the Russian-Ukrainian agreements."

Russia this week said it would not extend a deal signed in July 2022 to permit Black Sea grain exports.

Guinea has since 2021 been ruled by a military junta. It has bowed to international pressure and agreed to hand power back to elected civilians by the end of 2024.