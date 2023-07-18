BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Guinea suspends key agricultural exports
Guinea says the move to ban agricultural produce exports will help protect supply in the local market.
Guinea suspends key agricultural exports
Many West African countries source rice, onions, tomatoes and maize from Guinea. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 18, 2023

Guinea is suspending exports of more than a dozen agricultural products, including rice and palm oil, for six months to preserve stocks, the government has said.

The measure is unrelated to the end of a grain export agreement between Russia and Ukraine that may affect food-importing African nations, an official said.

In a statement received by AFP on Tuesday, the trade ministry warned that anyone who contravenes the ban could pay fines.

Guinea is one of the poorest countries in the world despite being rich in minerals including iron, bauxite and gold.

About 15 products have been banned from export, including rice, onions, dried and fresh chillies, aubergines, okra, fresh tomatoes, taro, cassava, maize (corn), yams, sweet potatoes and palm oil.

‘Replenish’ reserves

Many West African countries source these products from Guinea.

"We need to replenish our reserves to ensure food sovereignty and social peace," a trade ministry official told AFP.

He said the move was "not at all linked to the Russian-Ukrainian agreements."

Russia this week said it would not extend a deal signed in July 2022 to permit Black Sea grain exports.

Guinea has since 2021 been ruled by a military junta. It has bowed to international pressure and agreed to hand power back to elected civilians by the end of 2024.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us