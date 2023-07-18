WORLD
Ukraine resolves to rebuild Kakhovka Dam
The Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on June 6, 2023, with Ukraine and Russia trading blame over the damage.
The Kakhovka Dam had existed for approximately 67 years by the time of its destruction on June 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 18, 2023

The Ukrainian government has approved a resolution to reconstruct the Kakhovka Dam, which was destroyed in an explosion on June 6 that caused flooding in nearby regions.

“The project is designed to complete in two years. In the first stage, we will design all engineering structures (and) prepare the necessary foundation for restoration,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a cabinet meeting in the capital Kiev on Tuesday.

The cabinet approved the project. “The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is located. This involves actual construction work,” added Shmyhal.

Ukraine’s economy ministry will be in charge of the project coordination, Shmyhal said, adding that the works will be overseen by the country's national hydropower company, Ukrhydroenergo.

Both Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for carrying out strikes on the Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on June 6, which caused the partial destruction of the barrier, resulting in flooding of nearby areas.

