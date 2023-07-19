AFRICA
Kenya closes schools ahead of protests over tax hikes
The opposition has called for three days of protests from Wednesday to Friday but police said they were illegal.
Previous rounds of the protests witnessed violent clashes between police and demonstrators. / Photo: Reuters
July 19, 2023

Kenya has ordered closure of schools in capital Nairobi and in two other major cities ahead of protests due to be held on Wednesday over tax hikes approved by government.

The protests are being organised by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who accuses the government of failing to deal with the plight of Kenyans who are struggling to afford basic commodities.

He has called for three days of protests from Wednesday to Friday but police said they were banned.

Closure of schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu was meant to ensure the safety of learners, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said.

He said the education ministry will announce the date for resumption of learning.

Previous rounds of the protests have turned violent with some 13 people killed last, according to rights campaigners, and 53 schoolchildren rushed to hospitals after tear gas was thrown into their class by police.

The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced the suspension of train services in Nairobi on Wednesday due to the protests.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has called on the Kenyan police to protect demonstrators and urged anti-riot police officers to apply the law equally and ensure the safety of all citizens.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
