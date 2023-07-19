AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in southern Algeria leaves dozens dead
The collision left both vehicles engulfed in flames and is being reported as one of country's deadliest in years.
The collission prompted  a huge fire on the highway.  / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
July 19, 2023

At least 34 people were killed and 12 others injured in an accident in Algeria's south involving a passenger bus,

The head-on collision between the bus and a commercial vehicle caused a fire, the country's civil defence agency said on Wednesday.

All passengers were caught in the blaze, it said in a statement. The cause of the crash was being investigated.

The accident, one of the North African country's deadliest in years, occurred near the city of Tamanrasset, about a 2,000 kilometre drive south from the capital Algiers.

Charred bodies

Local media reported charred bodies were recovered from the bus.

The civil defence agency said the bus was carrying passengers between Tamanrasset, deep in the Sahara desert, and Adrar, a town of about 2,000 residents to the northwest.

Speed is the main cause of crashes in the country, according to a government road safety agency.

Algeria recorded nearly 23,000 road accidents in 2022, leaving 3,409 people dead and more than 30,000 injured, according to the country's road safety chief Nacef Abdelhakim.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
