AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Major explosion reported in South Africa
The cause of a massive blast in Johannesburg, South Africa remains unclear, even as authorities cordon off the scene to facilitate investigation and rescue operations.
Major explosion reported in South Africa
 The Johannesburg explosion damaged a main road and vehicles on July 19, 2023.  Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 19, 2023

A major explosion has been reported in Johannesburg’s central business district.

Relevant officers were deployed to the metropolitan South African city on Wednesday evening.

News 24 reports that the incident happened near buildings that have a gas line.

“We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in Johannesburg’s central business district, possibly on the gas lines underground,” a government agency, Johannesburg North Joint Operations Committee, said as quoted by News 24.

Roads adjacent to Bree Street, including Simon, Harrison and Loveday streets have been closed to the public, Johannesburg Roads Agency said in a statement.

Private emergency medical care provider, ER24, said scores of people have sustained minor to moderate injuries in the Johannesburg explosion.

“Reports thus far show that no one has sustained any fatal injuries,” ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, told News 24.

Video clips shared on Twitter showed a damaged tarmac road, shattered car windows and overturned vehicles.

The cracked section of the road stretched several metres.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us