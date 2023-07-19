A major explosion has been reported in Johannesburg’s central business district.

Relevant officers were deployed to the metropolitan South African city on Wednesday evening.

News 24 reports that the incident happened near buildings that have a gas line.

“We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in Johannesburg’s central business district, possibly on the gas lines underground,” a government agency, Johannesburg North Joint Operations Committee, said as quoted by News 24.

Roads adjacent to Bree Street, including Simon, Harrison and Loveday streets have been closed to the public, Johannesburg Roads Agency said in a statement.

Private emergency medical care provider, ER24, said scores of people have sustained minor to moderate injuries in the Johannesburg explosion.

“Reports thus far show that no one has sustained any fatal injuries,” ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, told News 24.

Video clips shared on Twitter showed a damaged tarmac road, shattered car windows and overturned vehicles.

The cracked section of the road stretched several metres.