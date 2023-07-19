AFRICA
1 MIN READ
148 Kenyan schoolgirls hospitalised after taking contaminated water
Kenyan authorities say at least 148 students of PAG Girls' Secondary School in Nyamira County have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water.
148 Kenyan schoolgirls hospitalised after taking contaminated water
Western Kenya authorities are investigating a suspected water contamination incident at a school in Nyamira County. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 19, 2023

At least 148 schoolgirls have been rushed to hospital in western Kenya after they consumed contaminated water leading to severe stomachaches, police said.

Nyamira area police boss John Nyamu confirmed the casualties in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Nyamira North Sub-County Education Director Claire Oyula visited Ikonge PAG Girls' Secondary School to assess the situation.

"The students are currently undergoing treatment and are in stable condition," she told reporters.

Preliminary reports suggest that the students fell ill after ingesting contaminated water at the school.

Local authorities said they are collaborating with health and education officials to address the situation promptly.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us