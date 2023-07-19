At least 148 schoolgirls have been rushed to hospital in western Kenya after they consumed contaminated water leading to severe stomachaches, police said.

Nyamira area police boss John Nyamu confirmed the casualties in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Nyamira North Sub-County Education Director Claire Oyula visited Ikonge PAG Girls' Secondary School to assess the situation.

"The students are currently undergoing treatment and are in stable condition," she told reporters.

Preliminary reports suggest that the students fell ill after ingesting contaminated water at the school.

Local authorities said they are collaborating with health and education officials to address the situation promptly.