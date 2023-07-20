AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Sudan's religious leaders urge timely elections
The presidential and parliamentary elections will be the country's first polls since independence.
South Sudan's religious leaders urge timely elections
President Salva Kiir is so far the only person who has publicly declared his candidacy. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 20, 2023

South Sudanese religious leaders have urged the government to conduct elections on time.

The primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS), Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, appealed to the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and friends of South Sudan to ensure that elections are held without further extensions.

He said the leadership of ECSS believes this will ensure that the lives of innocent citizens are not put at risk,

“We are all in agreement that the election must be conducted. However, we are very much concerned that most of the key prerequisites of the election process are not fully implemented,'' Arama said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

President running

He said cited security arrangements, the reconstitution of the National Election Commission, funding of the election budget, the repatriation and reintegration of returnees, and the reconstitution of the Political Parties Council.

''We are saying that before the election, all these prerequisites must be fully implemented,” he said.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir early this month pledged to hold the country's first elections since independence from Sudan in 2002.

President Kiir said he would run for the nation’s highest office as the flag bearer for his Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party.

Kiir stressed that there would be no more extensions of the transitional period once it ends in 2024. South Sudan is scheduled to hold general elections in December 2024

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us