BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
China to invest $36 billion in Algeria
China's economic influence has been growing in Africa maninly in mining, technology and manufcaturing sectors.
China to invest $36 billion in Algeria
The investments in Algeria will be in technology and manufacturing. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 20, 2023

China will invest $36 billion in Algeria across sectors including manufacturing, new technology, knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Thursday.

"The projects and agreements concluded with the Chinese side are huge and mutually beneficial to both countries," said Tebboune, speaking during a meeting in Shenzhen province with representatives of the Algerian community in China.

President Tebboune has been on an official visit to China since the beginning of the week, meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

The Algerian President said on Thursday that Algeria seeks to bring economic relations with Beijing to the level of "good historical political relations" and that his visit opened "all horizons of investment" between the two countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us