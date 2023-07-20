WORLD
Iraq warns Sweden over Quran burning
Iraq has assured of the safety of Swedish citizens in the country but says it would not tolerate desecration of the Quran in Sweden.
Recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Germany have sparked international condemnation. Photo: AA / AA
July 20, 2023

Iraq has warned that it would sever diplomatic ties with Sweden if a second Quran burning goes ahead in Stockholm.

"The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations," said a statement from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani's office on Thursday.

It condemned such "provocative" actions that pose "a threat to peace and encourage a culture of violence and hatred".

Sudani met with senior security and diplomatic officials after Iraqi protesters early on Thursday stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to protest the Quran burning on Thursday.

Security guarantee

During the meeting, the officials "strongly condemned burning the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, viewing it as a serious security breach requiring immediate action", the statement said.

"Those accountable for security must be held responsible," it added.

"During the emergency meeting, it was decided to hand over the arrested individuals responsible for the burning of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad to the judiciary."

Iraq "reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the security and protection of all diplomatic missions, vowing to confront any attacks targeted at them," according to the statement.

An Iraqi security source told AFP about 20 protesters at the Swedish embassy had been taken into custody.

