The United Nations says the Democratic Republic of Congo had the highest number of reported sexual violence in conflict areas.

Globally, the UN verified 2,455 cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) last year, according to an annual report by the UN secretary-general.

Most of the perpetrators were non-state armed groups including those designated as terrorist entities, the report said. The UN called on countries to improve reporting mechanisms and tackle impunity in sexual violence cases.

The recently released 14th report on CRSV sheds light on the distressing use of sexual violence as a tactic of war, torture, and terrorism, particularly in areas grappling with political and security crises .

In 2022, the highest number of cases, reaching 701, was recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Other countries where cases were verified include Myanmar, Ukraine, Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Central African Republic, Mozambique and Syria.

Last week, the UN Security Council had an open debate in which Pramila Patten, the special representative of the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict, said: "Gang rape, sexual slavery and other forms of sexual violence are being used as a tactic of war, torture, and terrorism, to subjugate and displace populations."

'Unacceptable choice'

Patten also talked about the report that said of the verified cases, 94% of the victims were women and girls, while 6% were violations against men and boys. Around 32% of the cases involved children, with girls accounting for 97% of these cases.

The UN report acknowledged that the documented cases represent only a fraction of the actual incidents, as sexual violence remains significantly underreported.

The United Nations said the rise in militarization and the illicit proliferation of arms worsens the severity of sexual violence particularly following unconstitutional changes of governments.

Patten, who personally visited DRC and met the survivors, recalled their horrifying ordeals at the Security Council’s open debate.

“Just imagine facing the reality each day that you are likely to be raped, yet having no choice but to take that risk because your family must survive. These women and girls face the unacceptable choice between economic subsistence and sexual violence…” she said.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Patten told the Security Council: "This March, when I returned to Ukraine, I met with survivors and heard their heart-wrenching accounts of brutal sexual violence.''