AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda probes 'poisoning' after 150 students hospitalised
The authorities say some of the hospitalised students from Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School developed complications.
Uganda probes 'poisoning' after 150 students hospitalised
Some of the students developed complications. Photo: Henry Nsubuga   / Others
July 21, 2023

Ugandan authorities are investigating suspected food poisoning after 150 students were taken to hospital.

The students are said to have started complaining of stomach pains after their evening meal on Wednesday at the Nakanyonyi Senior Secondary School in Mukono district in central Uganda.

The 150 students were in a district hospital, no deaths were recorded and that most of the children have since received medical attention and discharged, a police spokesman Patrick Onyango told TRT Afrika.

He said most of them had been discharged. "As we speak now, only 10 are still admitted. They had been discharged," he said.

''Yes students were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. They were discharged yesterday (Thursday) but some got complications again at night and they were rushed back to hospital,'' he added.

The authorities say they have taken food samples for medical examination but that most of the students were ''out of danger'' after being discharged.

He said the police were still monitoring the situation ''with two ambulances on standby at the school.''

''We have taken samples for analysis to confirm whether its food poisoning or poisoned for food,'' Onyango said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us