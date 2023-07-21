The World Health Organisation has warned that cases of dengue fever could reach record highs this year, partly due to global warming helping mosquitoes to spread it.

Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eightfold to 4.2 million in 2022, the WHO

About half of the world's population is now at risk, Dr. Raman Velayudhan, a specialist at the WHO's control of neglected tropical diseases department, told journalists in Geneva on Friday.

Europe has reported a surge in cases and Peru has declared a state of emergency in most regions. The disease was found in Sudan's capital Khartoum for the first time on record in March.

Worst outbreaks

WHO had warned in January that dengue fever is the world's fastest-spreading tropical disease and represents a "pandemic threat".

Reported cases to WHO hit an all-time high in 2019 with 5.2 million cases in 129 countries, said Velayudhan via a video link. This year, the world is on track for "4 million plus" cases, depending mostly on the Asian monsoon season.

Already, close to 3 million cases have been reported in the Americas, he said, adding there was concern about the southern spread to Bolivia, Paraguay, and Peru.

Argentina, which has faced one of its worst outbreaks of dengue in recent years, is sterilising mosquitoes using radiation that alters their DNA before releasing them into the wild.

Clever insect

WHO says reported cases of the disease, which causes fever and muscle pain, represent just a fraction of the total number of global infections since most cases are asymptomatic. It is fatal in less than 1% of people.

A warmer climate is thought to help the mosquitoes multiply faster and enable the virus to multiply within their bodies. Velayudhan cited the increased movement of goods and people and urbanisation and associated problems with sanitation as other factors behind the increase.

Asked how the heatwave affecting the northern hemisphere would affect the spread of the disease, he said it was too soon to tell.

Temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) "should kill the mosquito more than breeding it, but the mosquito is a very clever insect and it can breed in water storage containers where the temperature doesn't rise that high."