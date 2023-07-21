TÜRKİYE
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.
Türkiye neutralises three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
  Turkish security forces "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq / Photo: AA Archive   / Others
July 21, 2023

Turkish security forces "neutralised" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, Türkiye's Defence Ministry has said.

Terrorists were targeted in the cross border Operation Claw-Lock zone on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
