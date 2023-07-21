SPORTS
Kenya's Kipyegon sets women's mile world record, her third of season
Faith Kipyegon clocked 4min 07.64sec to smash the record at the Monaco Diamond League meet.
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon is having the best season of her career so far. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2023

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon continued her remarkable form by smashing the women's mile world record at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday, her third of an unforgettable season.

Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic 1500m gold medallist and twice world champion, clocked 4min 07.64sec for victory for another world best after setting world records in the 1500m and 5,000m in June.

Her time over the mile obliterated the previous world record of 4:12.33 set by Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan in 2019, also in Monaco.

In a tweet, Kenya's President William Ruto said: "Kenya celebrates Faith for being among the best athletes in our lifetime."

Aided not only by on-the-mark pace-setting but also by the Wavelight trackside lighting system that indicated world record pace, Kipyegon took the lead with two laps to run and made no mistake in perfect running conditions with a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

In a blistering race there were regional records for North America, South America and Oceania, as well as national records for Ireland (Ciara Mageean, second) and Britain (Laura Muir, fourth).

Ethiopia's Olympic 1500m silver medallist Freweyni Hailu finished third.

