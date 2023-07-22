AFRICA
Nigerian president urges military reforms
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged military reforms to better equip security officers to tackle insecurity in the country.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says armed criminals have changed tack in how they fight. Photo: AA / Others
July 22, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called for reforms in military doctrine and practices to tackle contemporary security challenges.

Addressing a graduation ceremony at the Nigerian Armed Forces Command and Staff College, located in the country's northwest Kaduna, Tinubu asked military leaders to be courageous in executing the reforms.

“We must be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle,” he said on Friday.

Tinubu said nations in Africa face common security threats from elements who are “mobile, elusive, and irregular forces” that defy conventional rules of warfare.

The reforms should focus on an approach to warfare, military doctrine, and modern platforms for tackling new security threats, including terrorism, the president suggested.

Fight against terrorism, banditry

Earlier on Thursday, the Nigerian leader promised to improve the security of the nation battling banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

Tinubu asked the service chiefs to collaborate for improving the security of the country.

The president also directed the distribution of tonnes of grains to the citizens to cushion the impact of petrol hikes and inflation which experts said could fuel crimes.

Nigeria, one of Africa's largest producers of crude, has been subsidising the import of refined petrol for nearly three decades.

On May 29, Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy, leading to a rise in petrol prices, transportation, food, and other essentials.

SOURCE:AA
