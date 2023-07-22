AFRICA
Stop attacking hospitals, UN tells Sudanese rival parties
The United Nations has asked the warring parties in Sudan to refrain from attacking hospitals, saying such actions amount to a breach of international humanitarian law.
There are only two hospitals still operating in southern Khartoum, a region seriously affected by the ongoing war in Sudan. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 22, 2023

The UN has deplored attacks on hospitals and increasing violence against health workers in conflict-marred Sudan.

A team from the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) was assaulted by armed men on Thursday while moving medical supplies from the organisation’s warehouse to the Turkish Hospital, one of the only two hospitals still operating in southern Khartoum.

"We are appalled by reports," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. "Attacks on healthcare workers and facilities are a violation of international humanitarian law. They must stop now.”

The World Health Organization has verified more than 50 attacks on healthcare facilities since the conflict erupted in Sudan.

More than 3,000 dead

The African nation has been ravaged by clashes again, two decades after a conflict broke out.

The fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

