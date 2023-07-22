Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation has neutralised PKK/KCK-YPS terrorist Ozgur Sores codenamed Ozgur Alparslan in an operation carried out in Iraq.

He was in the green category on the list of wanted terrorists for ordering the actions that caused forest fires in Manavgat, Mugla, Mersin and Hatay in 2021, said the press statement on Saturday.

The founder of the organisation's "Children of Fire" formation, Alparslan personally gave the instructions for the actions that caused the burning of more than 150 thousand hectares of forests across the country.

It was also revealed that he was following the forest fire actions in real time.

Closely monitored

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization, specifically assigned field agents and closely monitored Ozgur Alparslan, following him step by step.

The field agents obtained information that codenamed Ozgur Sores received instructions directly from Murat Karayilan to plan a new operation.

As part of this new plan, he attempted to transfer explosive materials and members of an organisation into Turkiye.

Furthermore, it was learned that he intended to personally oversee the execution of this operation.