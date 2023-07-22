The Azerbaijani president has said that both Azerbaijan and Türkiye will significantly increase their influence, not only in the region but also on the global stage in the years to come.

"Türkiye plays an important role in both global and regional issues. Azerbaijan appreciates Türkiye's policy, which aims to ensure regional stability and security," Ilham Aliyev said on Friday at a forum held in Shusha in the Upper Karabakh region.

Speaking about the reciprocal visits of the two presidents, Aliyev hinted at an even "more important role" for the two nations in the future, without providing specific details.

"I don't want to explain all the details, but Azerbaijan and Türkiye will play a more important role not only in the region but globally in the upcoming years," he added.

Aliyev said that his friendship with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a key factor for regional development and stability.

Underlining that the bilateral relations were established based on a long-term friendship and brotherhood, he said the two countries stand by each other.

Aliyev also addressed a question-and-answer session which lasted for about three hours.

'Political and moral support'

"We must stabilise the situation in the South Caucasus. We must achieve sustainable peace. Security must be ensured for the future,” he added.

He recalled the unwavering solidarity of the Turkish people and state with Azerbaijan from the very beginning of the Second Karabakh War.

“We felt the moral support of our brothers during the 44-day war. Erdogan has openly expressed Türkiye’s stance several times... This has been a great political and moral support for us,” he added.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan had been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, during 44 days of heavy fighting, Azerbaijan liberated a significant part of Karabakh, and a Russian-brokered peace agreement was subsequently signed, considered a triumph in Baku.

Shusha Global Media Forum

Talking about the forum, Aliyev expressed the hope that the guests would return to their countries with very good results and he proposed the event on a regular basis.

A total of 150 foreign journalists from 49 countries, including state news agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organisations and media institutions, participated in the forum held in connection with the 148th anniversary of the National Press of Azerbaijan.

Sixty local media leaders and representatives are also participating in the forum.

The Non-Aligned Movement Media Platform initiative will also be launched within the framework of the forum.

The forum will conclude on July 23.