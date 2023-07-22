The DR Congo government has announced plans to "monitor" international humanitarian organisations, citing security concerns in a country plagued by armed conflict.

President Felix Tshisekedi "has received a number of reports which point to security issues surrounding certain humanitarian institutions operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo," government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya, told state broadcaster RTNC on Saturday.

"Faced with this situation," he said, "it would be appropriate to carry out checks on non-governmental organisations carrying out their activities on national territory in order to ensure that all their activities comply with the laws and regulations in force in our country."

It is "unacceptable," said Muyaya, "that there are abnormal connections either in the sources of funding or in the supervision of certain NGOs by expatriate staff with a military or paramilitary background.”

Subversive actions

Muyaya added that “this gives rise to legitimate suspicion that there is a real risk that some NGOs, under the guise of humanitarian activities, will engage in or contribute to subversive actions on national territory."

Muyaya mentioned no organisations by name, but said the new measures would focus in particular on changes in NGOs' activities and the areas in which they operate.

Dozens of international humanitarian organisations operate in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially in the east of the country which has been plagued with violence, including rebellions, for almost 30 years.