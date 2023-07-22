Niger has launched a massive anti-malaria campaign targeting pregnant women and children. They are the most vulnerable to malaria worldwide.

Niger's Health minister Dr Idi Illassou Mainassara led the launch of the nationwide campaign in the capital Niamey on Saturday.

He told the gathering that health officials would go house to house to administer anti-malarial medications to women and children under five. The drugs will be given free, he added.

Dr Mainassara said about five million children will also be vaccinated against malaria this year with 67 major hospitals across the country tasked with the vaccination. The programme will also involve tests for malnutrition, the authorities say.

Malaria burden

Niger along with Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Tanzania combined accounted for over half of all malaria deaths worldwide in 2021, according to the World Health Organisation.

About 95% of all malaria cases and 96% of deaths worldwide were in Africa with children under five years of age accounting for about 80% of the deaths in the continent.

The mosquito-borne disease can be prevented by avoiding mosquito bites and taking medicines, experts say.

They also advise the use of mosquito repellents, window screens, and wearing protective clothing as well as using mosquito nets when sleeping in places where malaria is present.

Globally, there were 247 million cases of malaria in 2021 compared to 245 million cases in 2020. ''The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 619 000 in 2021 compared to 625 000 in 2020,'' WHO said.

There have been increasing hopes of tackling the disease with the availability of vaccines which several African countries are expected to roll them out this year.