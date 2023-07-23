Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia have warned against frequent desecration of Quran in Denmark, demanding the country to take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Jordan strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Quran in the Danish capital Copenhagen by an extremist group, calling it "a manifestation of Islamophobia."

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned ''irresponsible'' actions that promote hatred, and jeopardise peaceful coexistence.

It emphasised that these acts reflect Islamophobia, encouraging violence and disrespect towards religion, and urged the international community to respond with action.

The ministry also called for the enactment of laws criminalising the desecration of symbols and values considered sacred in religion, as well as the promotion of a culture of peace and "acceptance of others," and also the prevention of extremism and fanaticism.

Ambassador summoned

In its response, Iran summoned Denmark's ambassador to Tehran over the most recent Quran burning in the country, local media reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Jesper Vahr and conveyed Tehran's objections to the desecration of the Muslim holy book in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.

A ministry official emphasised that the act of burning sacred texts "can never be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression."

It called for accountability for both the perpetrators and governments allowing such actions to take place.​​​​​​​

"We believe that if the Danish government had acted responsibly and effectively in the face of insults to Islamic sanctities, we would not have witnessed such an offensive act today," the official said.

The Danish ambassador Vahr expressed regret over the incident and pointed out that Denmark's foreign minister had condemned the desecration of the Quran.

He said disrespect for other religions was "shameful" and that the Danish government had disassociated itself from such provocative actions aimed at creating divisions.

Demanding action

Oman has also condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in the Danish capital by an extremist group, stating that such actions incite violence and hatred.

In a statement, the country urged the international community to "consider such actions that insult religions and beliefs, incite animosity and hatred" as a crime.

Separately, Saudi Arabia condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran in Denmark and demanded Danish government take measures to prevent disrespect to the Muslims' holy book.

Saudi Arabia, according to the Foreign Ministry, strongly condemns any action that incites violence and hatred among followers of different religions. It also warned against repeating such violations that incite Muslim sentiment.

Members of the Islamophobic and far-right group called "Danske Patrioter [Danish Patriots]" burned a copy of the Quran in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen on Friday.

They displayed anti-Islamic banners and shouted insulting slogans while disrespectfully handling Iraqi flag and the Quran.

'Stupidity'

The incident was live-streamed on the Facebook platform of the group. The video shows the holy book burning in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground, with two onlookers standing and talking next to it.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned it as an act of "stupidity" by a few individuals. "It is a disgraceful act to insult the religion of others," he told national broadcaster DR.

"This applies to the burning of Quran and other religious symbols. It has no other purpose than to provoke and create division," he said. He noted however that burning religious books was not a crime in Denmark.

Many Muslim countries have also protested against the desecration of the Quran in Sweden. "Book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark ages of ignorance... Silence in the face of such a heinous cultural crime will only lead to violence and promotion of terrorism," Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.