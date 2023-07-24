Nine people were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said.

The army added in a statement that a female child survived the crash which happened on Sunday.

The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing, it added. It was not immediately clear where the plane was heading to.

Sudan has been embroiled in deadly conflict since April with clashes between the army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

On the 100th day of the battle on Sunday, clashes flared in parts of the country as mediation attempts by regional and international powers fail to find a path out of an increasingly deadly conflict.

Since the conflict began, more than three million people have been uprooted, including more than 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

Some 1,136 people have been killed, according to the health ministry, though officials believe the number is higher.

Neither the army nor the RSF has been able to claim victory, with the RSF's domination on the ground in the capital Khartoum up against the army's air and artillery firepower.

Infrastructure and government in the capital have fallen apart while fighting has spread westwards, particularly to the fragile Darfur region, as well as to the south, where the rebel SPLM-N group has tried to gain territory.