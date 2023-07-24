Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they are in negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Zaha, 30, came up through Palace's academy and has spent the majority of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell with Manchester United.

He has played over 450 games for Palace, scoring 90 goals. He has also been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast, having made his debut in 2017.

The player arrived in Istanbul on Sunday for the negotiations.

The Turkish club has also announced the signing of Democratic Republic of Congo forward Cedric Bakambu.

On Twitter, Galatasaray said that Bakambu, a former Villarreal and Olympiacos forward, signed a two-year contract with his new club.

The 32-year-old, who arrived from Emirati club Al-Nasr, will earn €1.5 million ($1.6 million) per season, Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday.

The Istanbul club said it will pay a €700,000 transfer fee to Al-Nasr.

Bakambu previously played for French clubs Sochaux and Olympique Marseille, Türkiye's Bursaspor, Spain's Villarreal, China's BJ Guoan and Greek club Olympiacos.