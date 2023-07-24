SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Ivorian forward Wilfred Zaha
Wilfried Zaha arrived in Istanbul on Sunday for the negotiations following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace.
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Ivorian forward Wilfred Zaha
Wilfred Zaha is expected to be among African football stars who have joined the Süper Lig ahead of the new season. / Others
July 24, 2023

Turkish giants Galatasaray have confirmed they are in negotiations to sign Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, following the expiry of his contract with Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Zaha, 30, came up through Palace's academy and has spent the majority of his career at the London club, apart from a two-year spell with Manchester United.

He has played over 450 games for Palace, scoring 90 goals. He has also been capped 31 times by the Ivory Coast, having made his debut in 2017.

The player arrived in Istanbul on Sunday for the negotiations.

The Turkish club has also announced the signing of Democratic Republic of Congo forward Cedric Bakambu.

On Twitter, Galatasaray said that Bakambu, a former Villarreal and Olympiacos forward, signed a two-year contract with his new club.

The 32-year-old, who arrived from Emirati club Al-Nasr, will earn €1.5 million ($1.6 million) per season, Galatasaray confirmed on Sunday.

The Istanbul club said it will pay a €700,000 transfer fee to Al-Nasr.

Bakambu previously played for French clubs Sochaux and Olympique Marseille, Türkiye's Bursaspor, Spain's Villarreal, China's BJ Guoan and Greek club Olympiacos.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us