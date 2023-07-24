BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
Adidas gets $565m in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes
Adidas got orders for four million pairs across May and June, more than it expected, and it was unable to meet the demand, the Financial Times reports
Adidas last year terminated its partnership with American rapper and designer Kanye West. / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2023

Adidas has received orders worth more than 508 million euros (about $565 million) for the first batch of online sales of its unsold inventory of Yeezy shoes.

Adidas got orders for four million pairs across May and June, more than it expected, and it was unable to meet the demand, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company said in May it would start selling some of the Yeezy shoes from its defunct partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, at the end of May and planned to donate some of the proceeds to organisations fighting antisemitism and racism.

SOURCE:Reuters
