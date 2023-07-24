WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sweden's foreign minister condemns desecration of Quran
Tobias Billstrom said Sweden regrets and condemns the recent attack on the Quran and insulting actions towards Islamic beliefs and symbols.
Sweden's foreign minister condemns desecration of Quran
Protests have been held in Muslim-majority countries to condemn the desecration of Islam’s holy book. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2023

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has said that his country regrets and condemns the recent attack on the Quran in Stockholm and insulting actions towards Islamic beliefs and symbols.

Billstrom made the remarks on Sunday in a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, according to a statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bou Habib welcomed Sweden's stance and urged the country to take additional and practical steps to prevent Islamophobia and hate crimes.

Last week, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, stomped on and kicked the Quran, just weeks after setting fire to pages of the Muslim holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

In January, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The incident sparked outrage and condemnation across the Islamic world.

Following these incidents, anti-Sweden protests took place in several cities in Lebanon. Sweden's ambassador to the country, Ann Dismorr, reportedly left the country for a planned vacation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Fidan discusses Israel’s attack on Iran with Azerbaijani, Egyptian counterparts
Heavy floods in DR Congo’s Kinshasa leave 19 dead, destroy roads
Nigeria condemns Israel's 'pre-emptive' attacks on Iran
Cyprus is about brotherhood, not politics, says Türkiye's Altun
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us