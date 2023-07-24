AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Death toll hits 33 in Cameroon building collapse
At least 33 people have been killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Douala, Cameroon last weekend, authorities have said.
Death toll hits 33 in Cameroon building collapse
Several buildings have collapsed in Cameroon in the past, with a violation of construction regulations cited as the leading cause of the tragedies. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 24, 2023

At least 33 people died and 21 others were injured when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, a senior fire officer and the regional governor told AFP on Monday.

The four-storey block of flats collapsed onto another residential building in the north of the city overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Firefighters put the death toll at 16 on Sunday.

Rescuers were trying to clear the rubble and find survivors throughout Sunday and into Monday, according to a local resident contacted by AFP.

Violation of building regulations

"The situation is under control and firefighters are working to ensure no one remains under the rubble," Littoral region governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua said during a visit to the site of the disaster on Sunday.

Douala's Laquintinie hospital on Sunday said it had taken in 13 patients, two of whom – a three-year-old girl and a young woman aged 19 – had died.

Five people died in similar circumstances in Douala in 2016 when authorities blamed the poor state of repairs and apparent violations of building regulations.

In June that year, local authorities identified 500 buildings in danger of collapse.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us